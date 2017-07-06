Electronic pioneer Pierre Henry dies at age 89

A musique concrète legend who inspired the Futurama theme song.

Electronic pioneer Pierre Henry has died at age 89, The Quietus reports.

Born in Paris in 1927, Henry became a pioneer of musique concrète, including the first piece of music in the genre to appear in a commercial film, 1952’s Astrologie ou le miroir de la vie.

He continued to produce music throughout his career including flirtations with rock music such as the famous ‘Psyché Rock’ which later became the inspiration for Christopher Tyng’s theme song to Futurama.