Kesha returns with first song in four years 'Praying'

An emotionally powerful return from the pop star.

Kesha has released ‘Praying’ her first single in four years amid ongoing legal battles with former producer Dr. Luke for sexual harassment. It’s the first single from her newly announced album Rainbow.

In an open letter, Kesha says the song channels her “feelings of severe hopelessness and depression” but is also about “learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone.”

The song is co-written with Macklemore collaborator Ryan Lewis and the first taste her long-awaited new album which Kesha describes as “the most raw and real art I have ever created.”

Rainbow also features two collaborations with Eagles Of Death Metal and Dolly Parton, who joins Kesha on a cover of her own ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You’. The album will be released on RCA and Kemosabe, the label Dr. Luke left earlier this year.

Find the artwork for Rainbow below and look for it August 11.