Pioneer DJ’s new audio interface brings Rekordbox DVS to any mixer

Interface 2 turns an ordinary mixer into a digital vinyl setup.

Pioneer DJ is releasing a new audio interface that makes any mixer compatible with Rekordbox’s digital vinyl feature.

The Interface 2 lets anyone use Rekordbox’s DVS to scratch and control digital music on your computer without needing to plug into one of Pioneer DJ’s own mixers. The interface costs €299 and comes bundled with licences for the Rekordbox DJ software and DVS functionality, as well as two timecoded vinyl records. Pioneer DJ claims it offers “club-standard audio quality”.

Pioneer DJ’s Interface 2 will be available this month. Earlier this year, Pioneer DJ launched an affordable two-channel mixer with Rekordbox compatibility for just €349, the DJM-250MK2.

Read next: 5 iPhone DJ apps guaranteed to rescue a shit party