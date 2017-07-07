Step inside Awanto 3’s mesmerizing home studio on the outskirts of Amsterdam

Analog heaven.

Steven van Hulle aka Awanto 3 is a master of dusty, sun-baked house music, with dozens of records across Rush Hour and Dekmantel. His Amsterdam studio is where the magic happens, all with a stunning array of vintage gear.

Following his recent appearance on FACT’s Against The Clock series, where he dazzled us with his MPC skills, we were treated to a tour of the synths, samplers and effects units of Van Hulle’s studio.

Watch the video above and check out photos below.

