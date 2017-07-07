Jay-Z’s 4:44 album is now on Apple Music and iTunes

The LP has not yet made it onto Spotify.

Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 is now available to stream or buy via Apple Music and iTunes.

The album, which features Beyoncé, Frank Ocean and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, was released on June 30 as a Tidal exclusive although brand new subscribers were initially not granted access.

4:44 has not yet surfaced on Spotify but it’s unlikely that it will do so anytime soon. Earlier this year, Jay-Z took most of his solo back catalogue off the streaming platform, leaving only a small handful of albums, tracks and collaborations.