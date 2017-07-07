Jay Z releases ‘4:44’ music video

Featuring footage of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Eartha Kitt.

Jay Z has released a video for ‘4:44’, the title track from his recently released new album.

The video features concert footage of Jay and Beyoncé, as well as their daughter Blue Ivy. It also includes a clip of a child singing Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ and the late Earth Kitt (of Catwoman fame) in the 1983 documentary All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story.

‘4:44’ follows a previous video for ‘The Story Of OJ’ and a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Chris Rock and more discussing racism.

Watch that video below and stream 4:44 here.