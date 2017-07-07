Jay Z releases ‘4:44’ music video

By , Jul 7 2017
Jay Z releases '4:44' video

Featuring footage of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Eartha Kitt.

Jay Z has released a video for ‘4:44’, the title track from his recently released new album.

The video features concert footage of Jay and Beyoncé, as well as their daughter Blue Ivy. It also includes a clip of a child singing Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ and the late Earth Kitt (of Catwoman fame) in the 1983 documentary All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story.

‘4:44’ follows a previous video for ‘The Story Of OJ’ and a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Chris Rock and more discussing racism.

Watch that video below and stream 4:44 here.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jay-Z’s 4:44 album is now on Apple Music and iTunes

Jul 7 2017

Jay-Z's 4:44 album is now on Apple Music and iTunes
Watch Jay-Z’s ‘The Story of O.J.’ video in full

Jul 6 2017

Watch Jay-Z's 'The Story of O.J.' video in full

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+