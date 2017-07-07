Prince music videos and live footage officially on YouTube

Iconic music videos and incredible live footage that won’t be taken down.

An official Prince account has appeared on YouTube with iconic videos and concert footage from the infamously streaming-averse artist.

The channel has already uploaded iconic music videos for Purple Rain classics ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ and ‘When Doves Cry’. Also included are live clips for ‘Take Me With U’, ‘Baby I’m A Star’ and ‘I Would Die 4 U’ which were released as official music videos at the time.

Prince was known for swift takedowns of any concert footage or music of his that appeared on the YouTube and previously denounced the streaming service for their licensing fees. Since his death, Prince’s music has also appeared on many streaming services.

It’s interesting timing considering Jay Z’s recent lyrics about Prince’s estate on the new album 4:44. Tidal was the only streaming service Prince allowed his music on before his death, but the artist’s estate later sued Jay Z for copyright infringement.

On ‘Caught Their Eyes’, he raps “I sat down with Prince, eye to eye / He told me his wishes before he died / Now, Londell McMillan, he must be color blind / They only see green from them purple eyes.”

Watch the video for ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ below.