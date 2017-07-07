Steffi announces third album, World of the Waking State

The LP follows her recent entry into the Fabric mix series.

Panorama Bar resident Steffi will release her third solo album on Ostgut Ton in September.

According to a press release, World of the Waking State is “new electronic terrain” for the Dutch producer, created in a time when “she found herself free of the past and settled more comfortably in her own skin.”

The new album – which is described as more abstract and experimental than her previous LPs – is her third for Ostgut Ton after 2011’s Yours & Mine and 2014’s Power of Anonymity. It’s also her second major release of 2017 after Fabric 94, a mix made up of exclusively commissioned tracks.

World of the Waking State is released on September 22 – check the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Different Entities’

02. ‘Continuum Of The Mind’

03. ‘All Living Things’

04. ‘The Meaning Of Memory’

05. ‘Schools Of Thought’

06. ‘World Of The Waking State’

07. ‘Kokkie’

08. ‘Mental Events’

09. ‘Bounces Of Nature’

10. ‘Cease To Exist’