Nguzunguzu’s Asmara releases free Let Ting Go EP featuring Alexandria

By , Jul 8 2017

Summer, Asmara-style.

Asmara of Nguzunguzu has released a brand new EP called Let Ting Go. The five-track collection features a guest appearance from Awful Records siren Alexandria and can be downloaded for free.

While the EP has perfect day party vibes, Asmara herself suggests it is “best enjoyed on a sofa by a window with a view.” Homebodies welcome.

Check out the EP below or download here.

Read next: Venus X and Asmara fuse baile funk with US rap on electrifying new mixtape Putaria Maxima Volume 1

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

São Paulo’s MC Bin Laden to bring funk proibidão to True Panther with new EP

Apr 26 2017

MC Bin Laden to release funk proibidão EP on True Panther
For Club Use Only: The month’s best under-the-radar club tracks

Mar 8 2017

For Club Use Only: DJ Problem, Asmara and DJ Yoko

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+