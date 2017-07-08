Summer, Asmara-style.

Asmara of Nguzunguzu has released a brand new EP called Let Ting Go. The five-track collection features a guest appearance from Awful Records siren Alexandria and can be downloaded for free.

While the EP has perfect day party vibes, Asmara herself suggests it is “best enjoyed on a sofa by a window with a view.” Homebodies welcome.

Check out the EP below or download here.

