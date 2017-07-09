A grunge musical featuring Nirvana and Soundgarden is coming

Nothing is sacred.

A musical based on the ‘90s grunge scene in Seattle is currently in the works.

As Variety reports, the musical has been commissioned by the Seattle Repertory Theatre and will feature “an original, fictional story told with pre-existing songs of the era,” including Nirvana and Soundgarden.

Former Nirvana manager Janet Billig Rich is involved in the as-yet-untitled project, which has been created and directed by Wendy C. Goldberg. It’s based around a book written by playwright Matt Schatz that tells the story of a “a brilliant grunge musician and the rival who may have killed him.”

The songs featured in the musical have yet to be finalized, but they will be drawn from the BMG catalog, which includes Smashing Pumpkins and Alice In Chains.

Read next: Hear previously unheard demos and unreleased tracks from Nirvana