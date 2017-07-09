Playboi Carti reportedly arrested for domestic battery

The US rapper was arrested outside LAX following an altercation with his girlfriend.

Playboi Carti was reportedly arrested on Thursday (July 6) at LAX for domestic battery.

According to TMZ, the ATL rapper allegedly had an altercation with his girlfriend as they were leaving the airport. Sources say Carti and the woman began pushing each other before Carti pushed her outside, grabbing her backpack and forcing her into an Uber.

An eyewitness told police that she saw red marks on the woman’s chest but police say that they did not see any physical injuries on either Carti or his girlfriend.

The ‘Magnolia’ artist was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and released on Friday morning after posting $20,000 in bail.

FACT has reached out to Playboi Carti’s representatives for comment.