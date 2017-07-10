Dr. Dre releases ‘Gunfiyah’ from HBO documentary The Defiant Ones

The film focuses on the rap producer’s partnership with Jimmy Iovine.

Dr. Dre has released ‘Gunfiyah’, a new song featured in HBO’s four-part documentary The Defiant Ones which focuses on the rise and eventual partnership of the hip-hop icon and fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine.

The track appears in the first episode of the Allen Hughes-directed mini-series which premieres tonight and is available to stream on HBO Go.

In a candid interview, Hughes describes spending years working on the documentary and alludes to the challenge in accurately depicting the “warts-and-all” story of both music moguls. He also briefly mentions that Dre is currently “in the 11th hour” producing tracks for Eminem’s next album.

The Defiant Ones continues on HBO over the next month and includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Bono, Snoop Dogg, Tom Petty, Ice Cube, Stevie Nicks, and David Geffen. Watch a clip with Snoop Dogg remembering his first call from Dre below.