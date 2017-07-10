FACT mix 609: Original Dodger

Get your Gucci loafers on and crack open the bubbly – this one’s a bit special.

Even if you’ve just got a casual knowledge of UK garage, you’ve probably heard Artful Dodger. The Southhampton-based duo of Mark Hill and Pete Devereux hit the big time with ‘Re-Rewind’, a track that solidified garage’s place in UK pop history and gave a young Craig David his first breakout hit.

The duo split in 2001 and signed the name away, so the Artful Dodger moniker was passed on. Now, Hill and Devereux are making their long overdue return as Original Dodger, with new single ‘Millionaire’ and a mixtape, Soundtrack, that’s set to feature up-and-coming Brit talent like Avelino and Nadia Rose alongside grime bonafides P Money, Big Narstie and more.

For their FACT mix, Hill and Devereux have put together a veritable garage history lesson. “It’s a bit of an Original Dodger timeline,” Devereaux says. “I was DJing at a local club in Southampton and Mark would come up of an evening and hang out. I was playing loads of US garage, and it was about the time the whole UK garage sound was kicking off, so a real pivotal moment for us and we were really inspired by some of the early four to the floor bumpy garage tracks you hear.”

The mix then moves into more established 2-step territory (“when we started making music together and putting tracks out”), so the duo drop in a handful of their own key productions, before rounding the selection off with “some of the key garage tracks from the last few years”.

You’ll be booking your flight to Ayia Napa before the mix has even finished.

Tracklist:

Hardrive – ‘Deep Inside’

X-Presidents – ‘Diamond Rings’

Cloud 9 – ‘Do You Want Me Baby’

TJR – ‘Just Gets Better’ (feat. Xavier)

Sound Of One – ‘As I Am (Todd Edwards NY Dub)’

Gant – ‘All Night Long’

Nu-Birth – ‘Anytime’

G.O.D. – ‘Three’

Bizzi – ‘Bizzi’s Party (Booker T Vocal Lick)’

Club Asylum – ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

G.O.D. – ‘One’

MJ Cole – ‘Sincere’

Lynden David Hall – ‘Forgive Me (Artful Dodger Dark Dub)’

Deetah – ‘Relax (Bump & Flex Flava Groove)’

Artful Dodger – ‘Something’ (feat. Craig David)

Richie Dan – ‘Call It Fate’

Sunship – ‘Cheque One-Two’

Artful Dodger – ‘What Ya Gonna Do’ (feat. Craig David)

Wookie – ‘What’s Going On’

Zed Bias – ‘Neighbourhood’

Artful Dodger vs The Dreem Teem – ‘It Ain’t Enough’

Sticky – ‘Booo!’ (feat. Ms. Dynamite)

Artful Dodger – ‘Rewind’ (feat. Craig David)

Bad Habit – ‘Fools Love’ (feat. Leighanna)

Original Dodger – ‘Millionaire’ (feat. Daecolm, P Money & DaVinChe)

Huxley – ‘Madatme’

Conducta – ‘City Breeze’

Wilfred Giroux – ‘Let U Know’ (feat. Zilo)

SBTRKT – ‘Right Thing To Do’ (feat. Jessie Ware)

Royal-T – ‘Inside The Ride’

Disclosure – ‘Control’ (feat. Ria Ritchie)

FTSE – ‘Work U Out’ (feat. Shola Ama & Donae’o)

