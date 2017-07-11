Listen to a spiky new Analord-inspired Nathan Fake track, ‘Bosky’

Fake has also been remixed by Overmono and Huerco S for a new EP.

Ninja Tune has released a new Nathan Fake track, ‘Bosky’.

Described as “a spiky, but warm and pretty raw Roland/Boss Analord-inspired studio jam with synth autoharp improvisation”, the unreleased track didn’t feature on this year’s Degreelessness album, which placed in FACT’s best LPs of 2017 so far.

It arrives as part of Providence Reworks: Part I, an EP featuring remixes of tracks from the album. As well as remixes of the Prurient-featuring ‘Providence’ from Tessela and Truss’s Overmono project and Huerco S, ‘HoursDaysMonthsSeasons’ gets a vinyl-only modern classical rework from Polish composer Olga Wojciechowska.

Listen to ‘Bosky’ below and pick up Providence Reworks: Part I when it’s released on August 11.

