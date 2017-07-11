Laurel Halo, Bill Drummond, Swing Ting added to Unsound 2017

Holly Herndon, Lena Willikens and DJ Haram also play at the festival in October.

Krakow’s Unsound Festival has added a second wave of names to this year’s event.

A live show from Laurel Halo is among the highlights, which sees her perform recent album Dust together with Eli Keszler. Holly Herndon will also appear with a new live show featuring a vocal ensemble.

The KLF’s Bill Drummond is also booked to give a lecture, host a screening of his film Imagine Waking Up Tomorrow And All Music Has Disappeared and appear as a shoe shine boy on the streets of Krakow as part of a project to shine 1,000 pairs of shoes around the world before 2025.

Other live acts include Dominick Fernow playing as Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement for the first time, Ben Frost, James Hoff, Mike Cooper and Bliss Signal, a collaboration between Mumdance and WIFE.

Club music will come from Lena Willikens and Vladimir Ivkovic, Sega Bodega, DJ Haram, Mixpak’s Dre Skull and Jubilee, JG Biberkopf, Lutto Lento, Octo Octa, Tsuzing and Swing Ting’s Samrai, Platt and Fox.

The fresh additions join the previously announced acts, which include Jlin, Gas, Visible Cloaks, Umfang, Robin Fox, Nina Kraviz and Einstürzende Neubauten.

Unsound 2017 takes place across Krakow from October 8-15. Week-long and weekend tickets for the festival are sold out, but passes for individual events will go on sale in August.

