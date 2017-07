The Boston rapper’s follow-up to MONDA is here.

Cousin Stizz has dropped One Night Only, his third mixtape and first on a major label, after teasing the new track ‘Lambo’ last week.

The mixtape, which follows the releases MONDA and Suffolk County includes collaborations with Buddy, G-Eazy, Big Lean, as well as Migos‘ Offset on the recent single ‘Headlock’.

One Night Only is out now on RCA Records. Stream it in full below.

