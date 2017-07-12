Melé – Against The Clock

Merseyside don Melé delivers a peak-time screamer in 10 minutes.

Melé has been dropping bass-fuelled bangers since 2010, throwing grime, UK funky and house music into the mix across releases for Mixpak, Toddla T’s Girls Music label and Snatch, who released his recent Sunshowers EP.

The Merseyside producer uses a small but dedicated collection of gear to make his tracks, with an Akai MPC2500, Korg MS-20 and Roland TR-8 drum machine running alongside Ableton Live.

FACT caught up with Melé at his studio in west London, where he effortlessly crafted a percussive, peak-time screamer in just 10 minutes. Watch above and listen to the finished track below.

Watch next: Sebastian Mullaert – Against The Clock