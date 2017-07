Also featuring Maya Jane Coles, Mathew Jonson and Sonja Moonear.

MUTEK has announced the initial lineup for MUTEK.AR 2017 with an emphasis on Argentinian artists including Alejandro Mosso, Mezcla and Ernesto Ferreyra.

Also featured on the lineup are Maya Jane Coles, Mathew Jonson, Mike Shannon, Nonotak, Sonja Moonear and more.

MUTEK.AR takes place September 22-24. Check out the full lineup so far below and learn more here.