Shed releases first EQD record since 2011

The 12″ is available at Hard Wax now.

René Pawlowitz aka Shed has released the first record under his EQD alias since 2011.

Initially an anonymous alias for hard-hitting techno club tools, the first Equalized record was released in 2007, and carried on for five records before seemingly being retired with the Equalized #111 CD compilation in 2011.

Equalized #6, which is available on 12″ via Berlin’s Hard Wax store, features two untitled tracks on two sides. The record can be previewed and purchased here. [via RA]

