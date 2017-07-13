Nine Inch Nails announce new EP Add Violence, listen to first track ‘Less Than’

By , Jul 13 2017

Image via: Press

The second offering in the band’s three-part EP series. 

Nine Inch Nails have announced a new EP called Add Violence.

Out digitally on July 21, the five-track EP “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time,” according to the press release.

It’s the follow-up to last December’s Not The Actual Events and the second instalment in a trilogy of EPs, with the release date for the final EP yet to be announced.

Listen to Add Violence’s first track ‘Less Than’. See the EP artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Less Than’
02. ‘The Lovers’
03. ‘This Isn’t the Place’
04. ‘Not Anymore’
05. ‘The Background World’

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

There is a new Nine Inch Nails EP coming this summer

Jun 5 2017

There is a new Nine Inch Nails EP coming this summer
Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails to headline LA festival FYF

Mar 21 2017

Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails to...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+