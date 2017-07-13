The second offering in the band’s three-part EP series.

Nine Inch Nails have announced a new EP called Add Violence.

Out digitally on July 21, the five-track EP “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time,” according to the press release.

It’s the follow-up to last December’s Not The Actual Events and the second instalment in a trilogy of EPs, with the release date for the final EP yet to be announced.

Listen to Add Violence’s first track ‘Less Than’. See the EP artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Less Than’

02. ‘The Lovers’

03. ‘This Isn’t the Place’

04. ‘Not Anymore’

05. ‘The Background World’