Tony Allen announces new album The Source featuring Damon Albarn

The Afrobeat pioneer calls it his greatest work.

Tony Allen has announced The Source, a new album due this summer on Blue Note Records, Resident Advisor reports.

An Afrobeat icon coming off recent collaborations with techno great Jeff Mills, Allen calls the upcoming release the best recording he’s ever made.

The 11-track album features a band including saxophonists Yann Jankielewicz and Rémi Sciuto, keyboardist Vincent Taurelle, trombonist Daniel Zimmermann and Mathias Allamane on double bass. It also includes a collaboration with Damon Albarn titled ‘Cool Cats’.

The Source is Allen’s first full-length for the iconic jazz label Blue Note. Earlier this year he made his debut on the label with an Art Blakey tribute EP.

Listen to Allen’s take on the Blakey classic ‘Moanin’ below and look for The Source September 8.

