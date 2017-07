The third video from the rapper’s new album.

Jay-Z has released a music video for ‘Bam’, a track from his new album 4:44 featuring Damian Marley.

The Rohan Blair-Mangat-directed video was shot in Jamaica and features both artists. It also includes Sister Nancy discussing her iconic song ‘Bam Bam’ where Jay-Z’s track gets its main sample and name from.

Watch the video below and check out previous videos for ‘The Story Of OJ’ and ‘4:44’.