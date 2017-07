National treasures.

Daft Punk received a surprise tribute during today’s Bastille Day parade in Paris when a marching band performed a medley of hits by the French duo.

The medley included ‘One More Time’, ‘Harder Better Faster Stronger’ and ‘Get Lucky’.

Commemorating the storming of the Bastille and marking France’s independence. Appearing in the video are President Emmanuel Macron and various guests (including Donald Trump).

