An incredible collection from a FACT Rated alum.

Experimental folk artist Sudan Archives has released her self-titled debut EP on Stones Throw. It is one of the most stunning debuts of the year, inspired by R&B, funk and Sudanese fiddling.

Alongside the EP – which you listen to here – she’s put out a video for her single ‘Come Meh Way’. Check it out below.

Read next: Sudan Archives is the experimental violinist channeling ’90s R&B and Afrobeat for Stones Throw