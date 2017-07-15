Chance the Rapper and Young Thug release collaborative track ‘Big B’s’

Leaders of the new school.

Chance the Rapper and Young Thug have released a collaborative called ‘Big B’s’. While the two leaders of the new school have different sensibilities to their music, here, their sing-song flows complement each other perfectly.

The track, which was shared to SoundCloud, comes on the heels of Chance tweeting that the free streaming platform is “here to stay” after reports earlier this week that the company only has the money to stay afloat for 50 more days. According to a statement from SoundCloud founder Alexander Ljung, everyone’s music on SoundCloud is “safe.”

