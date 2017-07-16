Radiohead launch new signature guitar

The Ed O’Brien-designed Fender has been fitted with a Sustainer.

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has announced the EOB Sustainer Stratocaster – a signature Fender guitar.

O’Brien has helped to design the guitar, which is the first signature instrument to be developed by any member of Radiohead and features a Fernandes Sustainer pickup. See a picture below. It’s not clear yet when the instrument will go on sale.

O’Brien has been using a Stratocaster fitted with a Sustainer for over a decade.

