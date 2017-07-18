Danny Brown releases ‘Lost’ video

The next creepy visual from Atrocity Exhibition.

Danny Brown has released another bugged-out video from his gloriously bugged-out 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition.

The black and white video directed by Matilda Finn begins with a women vomiting the title and only gets weirder from there. It features tinfoil dresses, Brown cooking money and shots through an apartment peephole where stranger characters keep showing up.

It follows previous videos including ‘Pneumonia’ and ‘When It Rain’.

Watch the video for ‘Lost’ below and read out review of Atrocity Exhibition here.