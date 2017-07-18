Danny Brown releases ‘Lost’ video

By , Jul 18 2017
Danny Brown releases 'Lost' video

The next creepy visual from Atrocity Exhibition.

Danny Brown has released another bugged-out video from his gloriously bugged-out 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition.

The black and white video directed by Matilda Finn begins with a women vomiting the title and only gets weirder from there. It features tinfoil dresses, Brown cooking money and shots through an apartment peephole where stranger characters keep showing up.

It follows previous videos including ‘Pneumonia’ and ‘When It Rain’.

Watch the video for ‘Lost’ below and read out review of Atrocity Exhibition here.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Vince Staples and Danny Brown to join Gorillaz on tour

May 26 2017

Vince Staples and Danny Brown to join Gorillaz on North American...
Hear Danny Brown’s new song ‘Kool Aid’ from HBO’s Silicon Valley

May 11 2017

Hear Danny Brown's new song 'Kool Aid' from HBO's Silicon Valley

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+