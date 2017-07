Lovebox celebrated its 15th birthday in style last weekend with a jam-packed schedule of music and fun.

This year, the sun beat down on Victoria Park as festival-goers partied to Ray BLK, Jamie xx, Kaytranada and more on the Friday (July 14), before extra special headline sets from Solange and Frank Ocean, who sadly insisted on not being photographed.

FACT photographer Ashley Verse was on the ground to capture the action, from roller discos and big wheels to Kaytranada’s herbal tea exploits.