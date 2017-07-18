Night Of The Living Dead returning to theaters with 4K restoration

Romero called it “closer than anything we’ve seen to the definitive version of the film.”

The horror world said goodbye to legendary filmmaker George Romero this week, but fans can find solace in the fact that his Night Of The Living Dead will return to theaters in its little-seen definitive version this fall.

Revealed only hours before news of Romero’s death broke on Sunday, the film’s 4K restoration has been acquired by Janus Films for its first proper theatrical distribution.

Restored by The Museum of Modern Art and The Film Foundation last year from the film’s original negatives, Romero called it “closer than anything we’ve seen to the definitive version of the film.”

Janus Films’ longtime partnership with The Criterion Collection series also has fans speculating that a new DVD and Blu-Ray edition of the horror classic is on the way.

The restored Night Of The Living Dead premieres exclusively at New York’s Film Forum starting October 13 and other theatrical screenings are already in the works.

Watch the film’s original trailer below.

Read next: Dance of the Dead: Remembering George Romero’s iconic soundtracks