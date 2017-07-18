The festival returns to Braga, Portugal this fall.

Portugal’s Semibreve has announced new artists for its 2017 lineup including Visible Cloaks, Karen Gwyer and Steve Hauschildt.

Visible Cloaks, the FACT Rated Portland duo of Spencer Doran and Ryan Carlile, kicked off the year with Reassemblage, one of the best albums of 2017. Meanwhile, Gwyer is about to release another one of our favorites, Rembo on Don’t Be Afraid.

Former Emeralds member Hauschildt has been on tour after releasing Strands, one of our top 10 albums of 2016. Also new on the lineup is Blessed Initiative, aka Yair Elazar Glotman, who released an album on Subtext last year and recently collaborated with Mats Erlandsson.

Other artists on the previously announced lineup include the recently revived Gas, Fis, Laurie Spiegel and Room40 boss Lawrence English.

Semibreve takes place October 27-29. Learn more here and listen to Karen Gwyer’s brand new FACT mix below.