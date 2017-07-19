Call This Number returns tonight with performances from Young Fathers, Peaches, Gaika

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The all-analog self-destructing television show is back.

A signal flickers, reverb reaches fever pitch and an image crackles into life. Call This Number is an underground broadcast of explosive live performances, captured on ’70s Sony Portapak cathode ray tube video cameras, and streamed just once online before the lights go out.

Having captured the raw energy of Primal Scream, Dennis Bovell and Jarvis Cocker first time round, the broadcast returns tonight with performances from Young Fathers, Peaches, Gaika, Skinny Girl Diet, Wild Daughter, Martin Tomlinson and DJ Pipes.

Taking over the basement of The Store Studios, 180 The Strand, the performances will be piped through the The Vinyl Factory Soundsystem, and will be live on The Vinyl Factory homepage from 9pm.

Check in to callthisnumber.video and see the set times below:

9:00pm Skinny Girl Diet (Live)

9:30pm GAIKA

9:35pm Peaches

9:45pm Martin Tomlinson (Live)

10:00pm Young Fathers (Film)

10:20pm Wild Daughter (Live)