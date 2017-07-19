Nine Inch Nails share creeping new track ‘This Isn’t The Place’

The second song taken from the forthcoming Add Violence EP.

Nine Inch Nails have shared a new song and video titled ‘This Isn’t The Place’.

The filmic track is taken from the band’s Add Violence EP, which is out on Friday (July 21) and follows previously released single ‘Less Than.’ Watch the video, which as one Reddit user has pointed out was created by the same team behind the band’s Year Zero ARG game.

According the press release, Add Violence “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time.” The five-track EP marks the second instalment in the band’s three-part EP series. The first, Not the Actual Events, was released last December. [via CoS]

