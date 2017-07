A new selection from his upcoming album.

Tyler, the Creator has released ‘I Ain’t Got Time’, the next single from his new album Scum Fuck Flower Boy.

The track was premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show and follows previous tracks including ‘Who Dat Boy’ featuring A$AP Rocky and the Frank Ocean collaboration ‘911/Mr. Lonely’.

Tyler’s album is due this Friday on July 21. Watch the video for ‘Who Dat Boy’ below.