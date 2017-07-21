Vice Media closes electronic music site Thump

The company will shift towards video.

Vice’s electronic music publication Thump has closed its doors amid a series of layoffs at the company today, Variety reports.

As part of a shift towards expanding internationally and increasing video production, Vice laid off 2% of employees throughout various departments including the closing of Thump and Vice Sports. Editor Michelle Lhooq confirmed the news prior to the official announcement.

Launched in 2013, Thump differed from Vice’s music site Noisey as a publication solely dedicated to electronic music and dance culture. Their coverage ranged from the experimental underground to EDM mainstream with articles that could be insightful, entertaining and enraging — sometimes all at once.

With a staff of both friends and former colleagues, they will be missed.