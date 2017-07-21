Vice Media closes electronic music site Thump

The company will shift towards video.
Vice’s electronic music publication Thump has closed its doors amid a series of layoffs at the company today, Variety reports.
As part of a shift towards expanding internationally and increasing video production, Vice laid off 2% of employees throughout various departments including the closing of Thump and Vice Sports. Editor Michelle Lhooq confirmed the news prior to the official announcement.
.@thumpthump died today, we're saying goodbye w our final post ever— @ezra_marc's homage to @arca1000000's boots https://t.co/GfehRwMQED pic.twitter.com/bAgYAn4hsX
— EDGAR ALLEN HEAUX (@MichelleLhooq) July 21, 2017
Launched in 2013, Thump differed from Vice’s music site Noisey as a publication solely dedicated to electronic music and dance culture. Their coverage ranged from the experimental underground to EDM mainstream with articles that could be insightful, entertaining and enraging — sometimes all at once.
With a staff of both friends and former colleagues, they will be missed.