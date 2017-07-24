Housed in a beautiful 1936 art deco building.

London’s Hackney Council has approved a proposal to reopen Hackney Arts Centre, an 81-year-old venue located on Stoke Newington Road.

The team behind the project – the owners of east London venue Village Underground – announced plans to submit their proposal in April. As RA now reports, Village Underground received 428 letters of support and 12 letters of objection. The council’s licensing committee signed off on the plan on Thursday (July 20).

Talking to RA, Village Underground founder Auro Foxcroft promised “a world class cultural venue for Hackney and London.” Foxcroft said that they have “already set to work,” with the aim to be fully up and running by next spring. They plan to restore the 1936 art deco building’s original exterior.

The venue is located on Stoke Newington Road and will offer everything from music, theatre and performance art to lectures and talks.