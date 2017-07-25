MTV VMAs announce 2017 nominees including Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Kanye West

New changes and categories arrive with the nominations.

MTV has announced the nominees for the 2017 Video Music Awards with Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Katy Perry and DJ Khaled among the leading nominees.

The nominations bring some new categories including Artist Of The Year — a non-gendered combination of the Best Male Video and Best Female Video — and Best Fight Against The System.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ is the most nominated video, with other major contenders including Bruno Mars’s ’24K Magic’, DJ Khaled’s Rihanna collaboration ‘Wild Thoughts’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’.

Other categories feature some love for D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty’s joyous ‘Broccoli’, Young Thug’s ‘Wyclef Jean’, DJ Shadow’s Run The Jewels collaboration ‘Nobody Speak’ and Kanye West’s ‘Fade’.

The Best New Artist category, usually one of the (only?) more interesting spots of the VMA nomination list, includes nods for Young M.A, SZA and Kodak Black.

The ceremony will be held on August 27. Revisit Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ and check the full list of nominees below.

Video of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Bruno Mars: ’24K Magic’

Alessia Cara: ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’

DJ Khaled: ‘Wild Thoughts’ [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration:

Charlie Puth: ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ [ft. Selena Gomez]

DJ Khaled: ‘Wild Thoughts’ [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

D.R.A.M.: ‘Broccoli’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

The Chainsmokers: ‘Closer’ [ft. Halsey]

Calvin Harris: ‘Feels’ [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]

Zayn and Taylor Swift: ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)’

Best Pop Video:

Shawn Mendes: ‘Treat You Better’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Shape of You’

Harry Styles: ‘Sign of the Times’

Fifth Harmony: ‘Down’ [ft. Gucci Mane]

Katy Perry: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ [ft. Skip Marley]

Miley Cyrus: ‘Malibu’

Best Hip Hop Video:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Big Sean: ‘Bounce Back’

Chance the Rapper: ‘Same Drugs’

D.R.A.M.: ‘Broccoli’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

Migos: ‘Bad and Boujee’ [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]

DJ Khaled: ‘I’m the One’ [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]

Best Dance Video:

Zedd and Alessia Cara: ‘Stay’

Kygo and Selena Gomez: ‘It Ain’t Me’

Calvin Harris: ‘My Way’

Major Lazer: ‘Cold Water’ [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]

Afrojack: ‘Gone’ [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Rock Video:

Coldplay: ‘A Head Full of Dreams’

Fall Out Boy: ‘Young And Menace’

Twenty One Pilots: ‘Heavydirtysoul’

Green Day: ‘Bang Bang’

Foo Fighters: ‘Run’

Best Fight Against the System:

Logic: ‘Black SpiderMan’

The Hamilton Mixtape: ‘Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)’

Big Sean: ‘Light’

Alessia Cara: ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’

Taboo: ‘Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL’ [ft. Shailene Woodley]

John Legend: ‘Surefire’

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Imagine Dragons: ‘Thunder’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Castle on the Hill’

DJ Shadow: ‘Nobody Speak’ [ft. Run the Jewels]

Halsey: ‘Now or Never’

Best Direction:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Katy Perry: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ [ft. Skip Marley]

Bruno Mars: ’24K Magic’

Alessia Cara: ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’

Best Art Direction:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Bruno Mars: ’24K Magic’

Katy Perry: ‘Bon Appetit’ [ft. Migos]

DJ Khaled: ‘Wild Thoughts’ [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’

Best Visual Effects:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

A Tribe Called Quest: ‘Dis Generation’

KYLE: ‘iSpy’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

Katy Perry: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ [ft. Skip Marley]

Harry Styles: ‘Sign of the Times’

Best Choreography:

Kanye West: ‘Fade’

Ariana Grande: ‘Side to Side’ [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Sia: ‘The Greatest’

Fifth Harmony: ‘Down’ [ft. Gucci Mane]

Best Editing:

Future: ‘Mask Off’

Young Thug: ‘Wyclef Jean’

Lorde: “Green Light’

The Chainsmokers: ‘Closer’ [ft. Halsey]

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’