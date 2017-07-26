Croww releases mind-boggling debut made entirely from Slipknot samples

100% Slipknot. 100% amazing.

Coming from the same scene as exciting up-and-comers Willow and Turinn, Manchester producer Croww has released Prosthetics, a mind-boggling debut crafted entirely from obscure samples of nu-metal gods Slipknot.

Described as “part mixtape, part imaginary soundtrack”, the EP features four crushing tracks that fall somewhere between a horror movie and a club. On the flipside, Croww spins it all into one charred ‘Mechamix’ of blasting bass, atmospheric echoes and jagged vocals.

Prosthetics is out July 28 via Death Of Rave. Take a look at the artwork below and order it on Boomkat.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Prosthetics (MechaMix)’

02. ‘Prosthetic 1’

03. ‘Prosthetic 2’

04. ‘Prosthetic 3’

05. ‘Prosthetic 4’