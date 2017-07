One of our favorites from 2015 returns.

Abra’s excellent debut album Rose has been reissued by Ninja Tune and will receive its first vinyl pressing ever.

Originally released in 2015 on Awful Records, Rose landed at 17 on our list of the 50 best albums of the year. Abra kept the momentum going in 2016 with the EP PRINCESS.

Rose will be available October 6, but can be preordered now via Ninja Tune. Revisit our documentary on Abra below.