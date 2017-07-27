K-HAND officially named “The First Lady of Detroit” by city council

The techno veteran was praised for “her skills within a male-dominated industry.”

K-HAND has been officially named “The First Lady of Detroit” by the city council for her work as a techno pioneer and “her skills within a male-dominated industry.”

As RA reports, K-HAND, aka Kelli Hand, was awarded the city’s Testimonial Resolution – a biographical certificate that lists the accomplishments of a person or organization. The ceremony took place on Tuesday (July 25) at Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Centre.

Hand’s Acacia Records and her 1994 12″ for for Warp Records ‘Global Warning’ are both namechecked in the resolution, which you can see below.

The late Ken Collier, who died in 1996, was awarded a posthumous Testimonial Resolution. Terrence Parker, Cliff Thomas, Kyle Hall and Jay Daniel all received the Spirit Of Detroit Award, which recognises the “outstanding achievements or service to the citizens of Detroit.”

Last year, Hand was also given the Spirit of Detroit Award, along with Carl Craig, Jeff Mills, Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, Derrick May and more.

