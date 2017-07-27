Stormzy, The xx, J Hus, Sampha among Mercury Prize 2017 nominees

*Deep breath*

The Mercury Prize 2017 shortlist has been announced with Stormzy, The xx and J Hus among this year’s nominees.

Loyle Carner’s Yesterday’s Gone and Sampha’s Process will also have to compete with the likes of Ed Sheeran’s ÷, which to date has sold over two million copies, and Alt-J’s Relaxer.

Aside from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, only two other female artists have made the final 12 – London indie quartet The Big Moon and Kate Tempest. See the full list below.

The judging panel comprises 12 industry figures, including Jessie Ware, MistaJam, Clara Amfo and various journalists. The winner is awarded £25,000.

Skepta took home the prize money last year for his fourth album Konnichiwa.



The full Mercury prize 2017 shortlist:

Alt-J – Relaxer

The Big Moon – Love in the 4th Dimension

Blossoms – Blossoms

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

Dinosaur – Together, As One

Glass Animals – How to Be a Human Being

J Hus – Common Sense

Sampha – Process

Ed Sheeran – ÷

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos

The xx – I See You