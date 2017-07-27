Stormzy, The xx, J Hus, Sampha among Mercury Prize 2017 nominees

*Deep breath*
The Mercury Prize 2017 shortlist has been announced with Stormzy, The xx and J Hus among this year’s nominees.
Loyle Carner’s Yesterday’s Gone and Sampha’s Process will also have to compete with the likes of Ed Sheeran’s ÷, which to date has sold over two million copies, and Alt-J’s Relaxer.
Aside from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, only two other female artists have made the final 12 – London indie quartet The Big Moon and Kate Tempest. See the full list below.
The judging panel comprises 12 industry figures, including Jessie Ware, MistaJam, Clara Amfo and various journalists. The winner is awarded £25,000.
Skepta took home the prize money last year for his fourth album Konnichiwa.
The full Mercury prize 2017 shortlist:
Alt-J – Relaxer
The Big Moon – Love in the 4th Dimension
Blossoms – Blossoms
Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone
Dinosaur – Together, As One
Glass Animals – How to Be a Human Being
J Hus – Common Sense
Sampha – Process
Ed Sheeran – ÷
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos
The xx – I See You