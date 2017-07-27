Zora Jones and Jlin unite for ‘Dark Matter’, Fractal Fantasy announces Visceral Minds 2

Dream duo.

Fractal Fantasy’s Zora Jones has released ‘Dark Matter’, an otherworldly collaboration featuring footwork vanguard Jlin. It is even better than it sounds on paper.

The track is the first of 20 from Visceral Minds 2, the follow-up to a 2015 compilation of the same name. Each day, Fractal Fantasy cohort Jones and Sinjin Hawke will release a new track from the compilation on their site culminating in the full project’s release on August 15.

Check out ‘Dark Matter’ below.

