Berlin Atonal 2017 adds Pinch, Shed and Pépé Bradock

David Morley, Pessimist and SKY H1 are among the other names added to this year’s bill.

Berlin Atonal has finalized its lineup for 2017.

Pinch and Shed are among the names added to the festival, which takes place at the city’s Kraftwerk venue from August 16-20. The pair will play their first ever back-to-back set, with Pépé Bradock and DJ Deep also added to the afterparty schedule.

Additions to the five-day event’s live lineup include Nordic Flora, a programme curated by Northern Electronics’ Varg featuting SKY H1, AnnaMelina, Oli XL and Swan Meat. Ambient veteran David Morley, who provided R&S sub-label Apollo’s first release in 1992, will follow Emptyset’s closing performance on the Sunday night, while JASSS, Nene Hatun and Blackest Ever Black’s Pessimist will also appear.

Other acts added to the festival’s bulging afterparty lineup at Kraftwerk’s Tresor, OHM and Globus venues include Moritz von Oswald, N1L, LoneLady, Marco Shuttle, Sigha, Simo Cell, Shifted, Inga Mauer, CEM, Violet and Skam Records founder Andy Maddocks.

The festival will also host screenings and installations from Berlin collective FELD, John Gerrard, David Spriggs, Zhao Liang and more. Festival passes are sold out, but individual day passes are still available from the Berlin Atonal website.

Acts previously announced for the five-day event include Powell & Wolfgang Tillmans, Shackleton, Demdike Stare, the Radiophonic Workshop, Anastasia Kristensen, Apeiron Crew, DJ Stingray, Equiknoxx and more.

Check the full schedule and see highlights from last year’s edition below.