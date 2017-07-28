Machine Woman announces new 12″ When Lobster Comes Home

Including a track called ‘I Want to Fuck Tech House’.

Machine Woman, aka Berlin-based producer Anastasia Vtorova, has announced a new three-track 12” titled When Lobster Comes Home.

On August 25 via Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint, lead track ‘Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved’ pays homage to “the best club bouncer in the world,” aka Camile from Berlin nightspot OHM. “Everyone always talks about Sven from Berghain,” notes Vtorova. “But everyone should talk about Camile.”

Describing the rest of the EP, Vtorova – who was one of our house and techno producers to watch in 2016 – reveals that ‘But It Was Like 30 Intros In A Row’ was inspired by “one bad review I received after a gig in Portugal’.

“And ‘I Want To Fuck Tech House’… well, that’s self-explanatory.”

Listen to first track ‘Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved’.

This new release follows two 12”s via Peder Mannerfelt’s imprint and UK label Where To Now?, along with a handful of cassettes via Sacred Tapes, Tesla Tapes and Ono.