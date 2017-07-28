Featuring A.G. Cook’s take on ‘Windowlicker’ and more sugary treats.

PC Music have shared a new 19-track compilation of hits that from draws from their recent Month of Mayhem.

The album features all the usual suspects including GFOTY, Danny L Harle and EASYFUN, along with label boss A.G. Cook’s new take on ‘Windowlicker’.

Cook was inspired to create the track following the clash at this year’s Field Day and describes it as “somewhere between a braindance rehearsal and a labor of love.”

Listen to the compilation via Spotify below.

