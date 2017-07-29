Underworld’s Beaucoup Fish reissued on vinyl for first time since ‘90s

By , Jul 29 2017

Image via: Facebook

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

The LP features the band’s Trainspotting mega-hit ‘Born Slippy .NUXX’.

Underworld’s fifth album is being remastered at Abbey Road Studios and reissued on double vinyl.

Beaucoup Fish is the duo’s most successful album to date, largely thanks to track ‘Born Slippy .NUXX’, which famously featured in the final scene of Danny Boyle’s cult ‘90s film Trainspotting. Watch that below.

The remastered LP is also being released as part of a deluxe 4xCD package, which comes with a 60-page book containing “a new essay on the album, created by long time Underworld collaborators tomato”.

It also features previously unreleased outtakes, remixes of album tracks from Rob Rives & François K, Slam, Adam Beyer and more, plus a digital download containing all music from the deluxe set.

Pre-order a copy here ahead of its August 25 release.

Read next: T2 Trainspotting: A flawed nostalgia trip with a modern heartbeat

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The week’s best videos: Chance The Rapper, faceless gangsters, Kingdom and more

Apr 10 2016

This week's best videos: Chance The Rapper, Kingdom and more
Dour Festival 2016 adds Floating Points, Underworld and Four Tet

Feb 17 2016

Dour Festival 2016 adds Floating Points and Underworld

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+