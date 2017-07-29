Underworld’s Beaucoup Fish reissued on vinyl for first time since ‘90s

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

The LP features the band’s Trainspotting mega-hit ‘Born Slippy .NUXX’.

Underworld’s fifth album is being remastered at Abbey Road Studios and reissued on double vinyl.

Beaucoup Fish is the duo’s most successful album to date, largely thanks to track ‘Born Slippy .NUXX’, which famously featured in the final scene of Danny Boyle’s cult ‘90s film Trainspotting. Watch that below.

The remastered LP is also being released as part of a deluxe 4xCD package, which comes with a 60-page book containing “a new essay on the album, created by long time Underworld collaborators tomato”.

It also features previously unreleased outtakes, remixes of album tracks from Rob Rives & François K, Slam, Adam Beyer and more, plus a digital download containing all music from the deluxe set.

Pre-order a copy here ahead of its August 25 release.

