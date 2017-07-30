The fire broke out just hours before Steve Aoki was due to perform.

22,000 people were evacuated from the EDM festival UNITE With Tomorrowland in Barcelona’s Parc de Can Zam last night (July 29) after a huge fire broke out on stage.

Writing on Facebook, festival organizers said the stage “caught fire due to a technical malfunction.” All attendees were evacuated safely and no serious injuries have been reported. According to El Periódico, some attendees were treated for anxiety.

Social media footage showed huge flames engulfing the main stage. Eyewitnesses said the stage “exploded.”