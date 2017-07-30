Two people dead and several injured in German nightclub shooting

A 34-year-old gunman opened fire around 4.30am this morning.

Two people have died and at least four others left injured in a shooting at a German nightclub in the city of Konstanz.

As BBC News reports, the attack took place at the Grey club in an industrial area on Max-Stromeyer-Strasse.

A 34-year-old gunman opened fire around 4.30am (local time) this morning (July 30), killing one person. He was shot by the police and later died in hospital. Three guests were left seriously injured.

A police officer was also injured in the exchange. His injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

The gunman was an Iraqi national, but not an asylum seeker, a police spokesperson told N-TV. He is believed to have lived in Germany for a long time.

The motive for the attack is unclear, but police have ruled out terrorism. An investigation is currently underway.