Andrew Weatherall announces new album Qualia

Hear the album’s opening track right now.

Veteran producer Andrew Weatherall has announced his new album Qualia out this fall.

The album includes contributions from his longtime collaborator Nina Walsh, as well as late producer Erick Legrand.

Today you can hear the track ‘Evidence The Enemy’ which makes a fitting opener with its celebratory buildup and murmurs of ‘hello’.

Qualia comes only one year after Weatherall’s last album, Convenanza. Prior to that he hadn’t released a solo album since 2009.

Qualia is out September 29 via Höga Nord Rekords. Take a look at the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Evidence The Enemy’

02. ‘Darktown Figures’

03. ‘Spreads A Haze (And A Glory)’

04. ‘Saturday International’

05. ‘Between Stations’

06. ‘Soft Estates’

07. ‘Selling The Shadow’

08. ‘Vorfreude 2’