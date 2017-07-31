Another flash-fundraiser from the folks at Bandcamp.

Bandcamp has announced that this Friday, August 4, they will donate 100% of their share of profits from sales made 12:00am-11:59pm PST to the Transgender Law Center.

The fundraiser is in response to US president Donald Trump’s recent tweets claiming that transgender Americans will no longer be able to serve in the armed forces because of their medical costs.

“Bandcamp is a platform for artistic expression, and all manner of variance in experience and identity, including gender and sexuality, is welcome here,” the staff writes. “We support our LGBT+ users and staff, and we stand against any person or group that would see them further marginalized. This includes the current U.S. administration, and its recent capricious declaration that transgender troops will no longer be able to serve in the military. That this announcement was motivated in part to help fund the border wall exposes it as part of the administration’s cynical, discriminatory agenda.”

This action follows a fundraiser for the ACLU Bandcamp held in February in response to Trump’s “Muslim ban” in which the site sold just over $1M in music and merch. (Approximately 12% was given to the ACLU while they other 88% went directly to the artist/label as per usual Bandcamp policy.)

Check out Bandcamp’s full statement here.

Read next: 33 essential Bandcamp releases you should buy to support the ACLU this Friday