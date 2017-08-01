Circuit Des Yeux announces new album Reaching For Indigo

The first video has been curated by Meg Remy of U.S. Girls.

Chameleonic US songwriter Haley Fohr has announced a new album as Circuit Des Yeux, Reaching For Indigo.

Out October 20 on Drag City, the LP has been co-produced by Fohr and Cooper Crain, and “references a moment that fell down in the life of Haley Fohr on January 22, 2016.”

Watch the lyric for ‘Paper Bag’, which has been edited and curated by Meg Remy of U.S. Girls.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Brainshift’

02. ‘Black Fly’

03. ‘Philo’

04. ‘Paper Bag’

05. ‘A Story of This World Part II’

06. ‘Call Sign E8’

07. ‘Geyser’

08. ‘Falling Blonde’

